It’s Official: This North Face Jacket Is Winter’s Most Popular Product

Though this winter was especially good for North Face with the aforementioned designer collaborations, the Nuptse jacket has always had a place in fashion. Not only was it popular in the '90s with rappers like LL Cool J and Method Man and, in later years, with celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Halle Berry, and more, but, in the three decades since it came out, it has become a favorite with just about everyone who lives in a colder climate. But while the Nuptse never left, this year has seen more interest in the jacket than ever before, whether because we're spending more outdoors, as a result of the pandemic, or the highly anticipated collaborations that put the jacket back in the spotlight.