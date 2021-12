Collar Up: Winter’s Biggest Coat Trends Are Peak Cottagecore

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that this winter’s outerwear trends are looking to inject romantic and ethereal vibes into our lives. The cottagecore trend first emerged in 2020, when lockdowns and social distancing measures had our collective psyche fantasizing about walks in the woods and making sourdough bread for a living. But as the pandemic continues to unfold, little has changed to assure us that stay-at-home orders are a thing of the past. And fashion brands have taken notice.