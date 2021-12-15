Collar Up: Winter’s Biggest Coat Trends Are Peak Cottagecore

This season’s coat trends are here to remind us that cottagecore isn’t going anywhere, with quilted textures, coats with prairie collars, and fashion-forward flannel jackets all rising in popularity among shoppers.
We should have seen this coming: Earlier this year, Chloé showed a fall 2021 collection that included quilted and floral puffer jackets, paired with romantic and knitted dresses. Designer Ulla Johnson also gave the “cottagecore-meets-cabincore” trend her stamp of approval, with a lineup that included cozy flannel coats and jackets with oversized, statement sleeves. Meanwhile, Shrimps recently unveiled its resort drop, filled with prairie-collared, fuzzy coats, as well as sweaters and winter accessories with flower motifs.
Advertisement
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that this winter’s outerwear trends are looking to inject romantic and ethereal vibes into our lives. The cottagecore trend first emerged in 2020, when lockdowns and social distancing measures had our collective psyche fantasizing about walks in the woods and making sourdough bread for a living. But as the pandemic continues to unfold, little has changed to assure us that stay-at-home orders are a thing of the past. And fashion brands have taken notice.
After TikTok propelled the growth of the home-y aesthetics, the trends made their way from the runways to the shelves. Laura Ashley and Batsheva partnered earlier this year with a cottagecore-inspired collection of dresses, while Ganni and Depop introduced a collection with Peter Pan-inspired collars and Hill House teamed up with Bridgerton on a collection of floral nap dresses.
Added bonus: At a time when freezing temperatures offer little inspiration to even get dressed, this statement coat trend requires little styling. (Though if you want to go for a full cottagecore look, pair a prairie-collared number or a quilted, pattern-clashing jacket with flower-printed, flowy dresses, crochet sweaters, and chunky hiking boots.)
Let your new winter coat transport you to greener pastures with our picks, below.
Quilted Coats
Quilted jackets are leading the cottagecore movement this winter, with clashing floral and checked prints, as well as patchwork and cloud-like textures, popping up in stores everywhere. This style is anything but minimalist, so leave the rest of the styling simple.
Advertisement
Puff Sleeves
Puff sleeves can add a romantic flair — not to mention, dramatic volume — to an otherwise-ordinary winter coat.
Flannel Jackets
This winter's flannel jackets aren't just for a walk in the woods, with brands offering new colorways and fashion-forward silhouettes.
Prairie Collars
The prairie collar trend accompanied many of us through the spring and summer with ethereal dresses and shirts. So if you're not ready to let go yet, here's your chance to hold on.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.