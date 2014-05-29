AW: This goes back to so many things (food, beauty products); how much is acceptable? How many parts per million are okay for us to ingest or wear? These two sides of the debate — pro-organic and pro-conventional — have a fundamental disconnect. People who are pro-organic are saying, “I’m not comfortable with any risk. I want to be completely sure.” And, that is something that is followed in the EU with the precautionary principle: If we suspect something is toxic, we want to take it off the market and test it thoroughly before we put it on the market. Whereas in the U.S., we want to definitively prove several ways that it is actually bad for us before we take it off the market.