The Difference Between $50 Sneakers & $500 Ones

Below $50

- For everyday wear, not performance

- Polyester/synthetic textile upper

- Synthetic rubber sole

- Manufactured in China, Vietnam, or Indonesia; countries with less expertise in sneakers

- Factory has no environmental protections, doesn’t pay living wage, and exposes workers to toxic fumes

- Insole is a thin sheet of rubber that is glued down

- Several seams on inside decrease comfort

- Sloppy construction and paint lines

- Exposed petrochemical glues emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs)

- No structure, collapses when your foot isn’t inside

- Uneven sole

- Designed to last for one season before breaking down



Around $100

- Built for fashion or sustained athletic performance.

- Name-brand athletic label

- Synthetic or cotton uppers

- Synthetic or real rubber soles

- No-sew construction eliminates most or all interior seams for better comfort.

- Manufactured in Korea or Taiwan, two countries with the best expertise in sneaker manufacturing.

- Padded insole

- Depending on brand, glues may or may not emit VOCs.

- Designed to last for a few seasons before breaking down



$500

- Luxury label

- Built for fashion (not athletic performance)

- Flawless, high-quality Italian leather or exotic skin uppers that age well

- Real rubber soles

- Manufactured in Italy in factory with safe working conditions and environmental protections.

- Open-cell polyurethane insole, which helps with odor

- More quality stitching than gluing

- Holds shape when off foot

- Will last many seasons before breaking down

