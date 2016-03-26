He was a graphic designer in Wales and I was moving to London to go to university. But we didn’t let the winds of time part us like it did our friends – it didn't even cross our minds. We worked all that summer on building a portfolio for him. He wanted to be an illustrator or a product designer and he was going to apply for St Martins and live his dream and be in London. He spent the next year in Wales saving for university and commuting to London, keeping us alive. I remember us nervously driving to his interview at St Martins. He wore this light blue BHS shirt and a vintage tie. He wanted to look smart. And he got accepted, because he’s a brilliant human.



And so we grew up and after a few years living in our art deco studio off Bermondsey Street, eating artisanal breads and with our great creative jobs, we looked around and thought: it’s time to do it. No, he didn’t get down on one knee and no, we didn't buy a two-up-two-down; we sold all our stuff and moved to New York! Because London was perfect and it was time for an adventure.



I had been a confident teenager and I knew what I wanted from life; I had big plans. But there was one thing I didn’t know – I didn’t know I needed Roo to achieve it all. We are bigger and stronger for being together. And I don’t think it’s a happy coincidence that we met on Myspace, the home of creative anarchy. The music was different, emotional, gutsy. Emo was, arguably (definitely?) the last British subculture. We were internet babies, born out of dial up, technical innovation, hacking... all the good shit. All the shit that’s made Roo and I successful at our jobs now. I was editing selfies before Kim and buying stuff on Myspace way before Etsy.