Story from Home
The Best Labor Day Home & Furniture Sales You Can Already Cart

Alexandra Polk
Labor Day has some of the best clothing, beauty, and wellness deals out there, but the best furniture and home deals consistently steal the spotlight. What can we say? The internet's favorite home goods hubs — Wayfair, Saatva, Tempur-Pedic, Le Creuset, and the like — get a kick out of marking down their bestsellers. So let's hear it for the boys furniture retailer's dishing out steep discounts on their fan-favorite couches, bedding, and cookware from now until September. Yes, you heard us right — 'tis only mid-august but the Labor Day sales are already in full swing. So scroll on for the best Labor Day furniture and home sales happening now... and next week... and the week after that. Time may be an illusion, but the following Labor Day deals are 100% real.
Best Labor Day Furniture & Home Decor Sales

AllModern

Shop This
AllModern
Miller 56'' Upholstered Loveseat
$830.00$860.00
AllModern
Dates: Limited time
Sale: New sale section arrivals
Promo Code: None
Shop AllModern

Wayfair

Shop This
Etta Avenue
Elliana Office Chair
$63.99$157.29
Wayfair
Dates: Limited time
Sale: Top office deals (Office chairs under $250, desks under $299, etc.)
Promo Code: None
Shop Wayfair

Lulu & Georgia

Shop This
Lulu and Georgia
Taya Storage Basket
$95.00$135.00
Lulu and Georgia
Dates: Limited time
Sale: New markdowns up to 70% off
Promo Code: None
Shop Lulu & Georgia

Article

Shop This
Article&
Molbo Geo Yellow Indoor/outdoor Rug 6 X 9
$199.00$299.00
Article&
Dates: Limited time
Sale: Price cuts on select items
Promo Code: None
Shop Article
Best Bedding Deals

Buffy

Shop This
Buffy
Cloud Comforter
$140.00$175.00
Buffy
Dates: Limited time
Sale: Back To School Sale; 20% off cooling bedding
Promo Code: None
Shop Buffy

Nordstrom Rack

Shop This
Cozy Earth
Sheet Set
$298.97$359.00
Nordstrom Rack
Dates: Limited time
Sale: Price cuts on select top bedding brands like Cozy Earth, Parachute, and more
Promo Code: None
Shop Nordstrom Rack

Sijo

Shop This
Sijo
Airyweight Eucalyptus Comforter
$211.50$235.00
Sijo
Dates: Limited time
Sale: Save 10% on back to school essentials
Promo Code: None
Shop Sijo

Coyuchi

Dates: Limited time
Sale: 20% off select bundles + Buy one sheet and get one 25% off
Promo Code: None
Shop Coyuchi

The Company Store

Shop This
The Company Store
Company Essentials™ Organic Cotton Percale...
$108.00$139.00
The Company Store
Dates: Now - September 24
Sale: Up to 30% off sitewide
Promo Code: None
Shop The Company Store
Best Mattress Deals

Avocado

Shop This
Avocado
Organic Latex Mattress
$2099.00$2999.00
Avocado
Dates: Limited time
Sale: 30% off Avocado Latex Mattress, final sale
Promo Code: None
Shop Avocado

Saatva

Shop This
Saatva
Classic Mattress
$1696.00$1995.00
Saatva
Dates: Limited time
Sale: Get $200+ off orders of $875+
Promo Code: None
Shop Saatva

Casper

Dates: Limited time
Sale: Up to 20% off everything
Promo Code: None
Shop Casper

DreamCloud

Shop This
DreamCloud
Hybrid Mattress
$799.00$1332.00
DreamCloud
Dates: Limited time
Sale: 40% off all mattresses (new customers only)
Promo Code: None
Shop DreamCloud

PlushBeds

Shop This
PlushBeds
Organic Latex Mattress
$1699.00$2949.00
PlushBeds
Dates: Limited time
Sale: Pre Labor Day Sale; $1,250 of bed mattress
Promo Code: None
Shop PlushBeds
Best Kitchen & Cookware Deals

Factory Seconds All-Clad

Shop This
All-Clad
8-inch And 10-inch Fry Pan Set/stainless
$99.99$240.00
All Clad
Dates: Limited time
Sale: Pre Labor Day Sale; $1,250 of bed mattress
Promo Code: None
Shop All-Clad

Sur La Table

Shop This
Sur La Table
Classic Hard Anodized Nonstick 10-piece Co...
$279.99$600.00
Sur La Table
Dates: Limited time
Sale: Summer clearance up to 50% off select items
Promo Code: None
Shop Sur La Table

Le Creuset

Shop This
Le Creuset
Traditional Round Dutch Oven
$177.00$295.00
Le Creuset
Dates: Limited time
Sale: Save up to 50% at Factory To Table Sale
Promo Code: None
Shop Creuset
