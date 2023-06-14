Calling All Sapphics, This Sappho Necklace Is On Sale For A Limited Time

Super Sale Alert: Get 20% off sitewide at Awed Inspired with our promo code REFINERY29, now through June 21.
You don't have to be a witchcraft-practicing babe to be obsessed with Greek mythology (although, you might be if you're anything like me). Whether it's to seek protection, inspiration, or strength, Awed Inspired's 14K gold vermeil and sterling silver pendants, necklaces, rings, and more are the perfect combinations of beautiful jewelry and spiritual wellness. They represent everything from Greek goddesses and divine feminine historical icons (like Sappho and Frida Kahlo) to worldly symbols like the stars, moon, and sun. And for a limited time, R29 readers get to experience these luxurious pieces for a fraction of their original price. Now through June 21, get 20% off sitewide with the promo code REFINERY29. Gifting it to your Cancer or Leo bestie? Perfect. Is a piece calling you spiritually? Perfect. Keep on scrolling to see our favorite beautiful and delicate styles — from necklaces to rings.
The iconic Greek poet from the island of Lesbos, Sappho and her lyricism channel the romance and yearning lesbians know so well. What better way to honor Sappho than wearing her around your neck on a 14k gold vermeil necklace? Plus, 100% of the proceeds go toward the Gay Lesbian and Straight Education Network (GLSEN)
This set features the Delicate Paperclip Necklace and the Mini Athena Necklace, so you're all set on the layering, no thinking required. Both are made out of a 14k yellow gold vermeil on a sterling silver base, and the Athena necklace honors the Greek goddess of wisdom and strategy. According to Awed Inspired, she reminds necklace-wearers to strive even through hardship.
Just like the moon influences the up-and-down flow of the ocean's waves, this gold vermeil necklace reminds us to look for the moon when we're feeling lost during life's ups and downs — it's always there to guide us.
The Greek goddess of magic and necromancy, Hecate is the source for all baby witches looking for a mystical guide. This sterling silver pendant necklace symbolizes protection from any negative energy sent your way.
This uterus-shaped, 14K gold vermeil amulet represents the importance of our bodily autonomy, specifically when it comes to reproductive rights. It's why 20% of its sales will go to Planned Parenthood.
This beautifully delicate ring features the sun, moon, and stars on a 14K gold vermeil and mother-of-pearl base.
Is disabled and queer Mexican artist Frida Kahlo your favorite? If she is, this necklace honors her legacy and will inspire you to embrace her endurance and creativity.
