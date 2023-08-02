ADVERTISEMENT
An Exclusive Sale On Diamonds & Fine Jewelry? Yes, Please!

Mercedes Viera
Super Sale AlertGet 20% off select styles at Bario Neal with our promo code R29XBARIONEAL, now through August 13.
You know what they say: Diamonds are a girl's best friend, but sales are a girl's committed lover. That isn't an official motto, but it might as well be ours because we're marrying both concepts — diamonds on sale — right here, right now. Using our exclusive promo code R29XBARIONEAL, get a super-rare 20% off select jewelry at Bario Neal from now through August 13.
This woman-owned fine jewelry brand offers ethically sourced diamonds and reclaimed precious metals at reasonable prices. Featuring everything from engagement rings to 14k gold necklaces, all pieces are designed in-house and handmade, so they're all extremely unique. If that speaks to you (and your collection), keep on reading to see which pieces we highly recommend getting before the sale is done.
Lau Rainbow Studs Yellow Gold, $460 $368

Bario Neal
Lau Rainbow Studs Yellow Gold
$368.00$460.00
Bario Neal
Celebrate Pride year-round with these rainbow stud earrings that feature an emerald along with fuchsia, mandarin, yellow sapphire, and blue sapphires on a 14 kt gold base.
Arco Curved Champagne Diamond With Apricot & Yellow Sapphire Ombré Band, $990 $792

Bario Neal
Arco Curved Champagne Diamond With Apricot...
$792.00$990.00
Bario Neal
This amber-toned diamond ring is uniquely curved and beautifully decorated with an assortment of apricot and yellow sapphires with champagne diamonds.
Orla Cluster Opal With Sapphire Pendant Yellow Gold, $730 $584

Bario Neal
Orla Cluster Opal With Sapphire Pendant Yellow Gold
$584.00$730.00
Bario Neal
Featuring an opal and apricot sapphire, this two-stone cluster 14K gold necklace is perfect for those looking for something unlike anything else they may have in their collection.
Lau Diamond Bracelet Yellow Gold, $350 $280

Bario Neal
Lau Diamond Bracelet Yellow Gold
$280.00$350.00
Bario Neal
A more subtle rainbow motif is featured in this 14k gold bracelet, which features three arc charms with one that's decorated with beautiful, small diamonds.
Channel Half Fuchsia Sapphire Narrow Band, $870 $696

Bario Neal
Channel Half Fuchsia Sapphire Narrow Band
$696.00$870.00
Bario Neal
Follow your wildest (and fanciest) Barbiecore dreams with Bario Neal's 14k gold classic ring with a twist — 20 pieces of 1 mm fuchsia sapphire. Plus, take your pick of yellow gold, rose gold, or white metal.
Burst Cluster Morganite With Diamond Studs Yellow Gold, $640 $512

Bario Neal
Burst Cluster Morganite With Diamond Studs Yellow Gold
$512.00$640.00
Bario Neal
These studs might be small, but they're oh so shinny and mighty. Each one features asymmetrical clusters of morganite, diamond, and champagne diamond to give your ears a beautifully bright decoration.
