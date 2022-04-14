Up The Sparkle With 30% Off Sitewide At OBJKTS Jewelry

For the uninitiated, OBJKTS Jewelry (formally known as OBJEKTS) is “a contemporary jewelry brand on a mission to create high-quality, unique jewelry that is accessible to all.” The brand offers the usual smatter platter of gilded goods — necklaces, rings, earrings, and bracelets — all of which are designed with accents of diamond-like radiance that the CZ stones provide. Whatever your twinkle mood is, there’s a piece that will fittingly adorn you. You can shop for dainty stacking rings speckled with micro gems all the way up to bling-tastic statement hoops fully encrusted with the razzle-dazzle stones.