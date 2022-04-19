Up The Sparkle With 30% Off Sitewide At OBJKTS Jewelry

Not that you ever need a reason to treat yourself to some diamonds — or, in this particular case, just-as-shiny, way more affordable cubic zirconia stones — but, in the event that you’re a jewellery lover who’s looking to up your sparkle ante, you don’t want to miss out on this sale. Through May 31, 2022, Refinery29 readers can get 30% off at OBJKTS Jewelry with the code REFINERY30 at checkout. Anything and everything that catches the glimmer in your eye is fair game except for the "Bundles" collections, which already have an auto-discount applied. Free shipping is also offered when you spend £40.
Advertisement
For the uninitiated, OBJKTS Jewelry (formally known as OBJEKTS) is “a contemporary jewellery brand on a mission to create high-quality, unique jewellery that is accessible to all.” The brand offers the usual smatter platter of gilded goods — necklaces, rings, earrings, and bracelets — all of which are designed with accents of diamond-like radiance that the CZ stones provide. Whatever your twinkle mood is, there’s a piece that will fittingly adorn you. You can shop for dainty stacking rings speckled with micro gems all the way up to bling-tastic statement hoops fully encrusted with the razzle-dazzle stones.
What sets OBJKTS apart from other jewellery brands lies in the shimmer factor. OBJKTS prides itself on only using high-grade cubic zirconia “that mimic the typical lustre and shine of real diamonds [with stones that are] almost indistinguishable [...] whilst being sustainable and a fraction of the cost.” Which is to say: keep everyone fooled as you drip yourself in these crystalline pieces. And, at such a sweet deal, you deserve to generously layer yourself in utter brilliance.
Advertisement
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.