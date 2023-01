We don’t love jewelry because it’s practical. In fact, there’s virtually no function to adorning oneself in sparkly studs charm bracelets , or a stack of rings . But that’s not the point; our bling purely exists to express our style and add a little something-something — and we just found a veritable diamond in the rough in the form of Artizan Joyeria . TBQH, the Miami-based, family-owned jewelry label that you’ve never heard of should really be bigger than it is. From edgy takes on chain-link jewelry to traditional motifs like signets and precious stones feature in many pieces, the brand truly has something for everyone’s style. Working in a variety of metals (sometimes mixed together for a modern touch), most of Artizan ’s pieces also clock in at under-$100 price points, perfect for someone looking to experiment with their jewelry style or build a collection of demi-fine baubles.