R29 Readers Get 20% Off All This Beautiful, Sustainable & Unique Jewelry

If you've been looking far and wide for unique jewelry pieces to add to your ever-growing collection, I'm happy to say your search is over. CLED, a jewelry brand that draws inspiration from (and makes use of) upcycled materials to create its beautifully unique designs, has treated Refinery29 readers to a truly once-in-a-lifetime deal. From now through May 12, use the promo code R29CLED to get 20% off sitewide. Take it from this true jewelry fanatic, every single one of my high-quality CLED pieces is unlike anything else in my collection — plus, they're the perfect addition to any necklace layering moment. Keep reading to see what gorgeous, good-for-environment necklaces, rings, and earrings we recommend you buy before this super discount expires.
Advertisement
Made from sterling silver and upcycled eco gem repurposed from discarded glass bottles, this necklace is as unique as it is beautiful. For me, whenever there's a piece of jewelry that's more than $100, I think about what would make it worth the price: quality of the materials, the design (can I find it somewhere else for cheaper? or is it unique enough?), how easily it layers with my other pieces, and how often I'd wear it. I'm a bit (a lot) of a jewelry girlie — which means my necklace collection is forever growing. I was previously gold-only, but now I'm venturing into silver. This necklace was the piece that tied my entire silver collection together. It's gorgeous. I don't think I've ever seen a necklace quite like this one anywhere else.
This gorgeous ring features a sterling silver or 24K gold plated brass band and an upcycled gem heart charm that comes in five colorways: snow, dew, coal, rose, and algae. I'm positive you don't have a ring like this in your collection. It's a super cute, unique spin to the classic ring.
This Earth Day-inspired leaf charm necklace was made in collaboration with NOTO Botanics — a multi-use, gender-inclusive skin-care and beauty brand. Featuring a green or clear leaf charm made from Eco Gem repurposed from NOTO cosmetic bottles on a sterling silver charm, this necklace is a must-have for all nature lovers.
Advertisement
The same gem heart charms from the Heart Dangling Ring set in sterling silver or gold vermeil earrings, this piece comes in five beautiful colorways: snow, dew, coal, rose, and algae. This pair of delicate earrings made the perfect gift for yourself, your b-day bestie, or a mom in your life.
CLED has an array of fun, colorful charms that can be added to necklace chains or bracelets to make your own customized piece. Whether you prefer a one-charm minimalist look or a the-more-charms-the-merrier look, the piece will be truly your own.
Have you been looking for a pair of hoops that'll add a little bit more oomph to your look? This pair of Polar Arch Hoops will do exactly that. Inspired by the abstract lines of arch-shaped icebergs, these sterling silver or gold vermeil earrings come in four colors: clean air (clear), green forest, mint ice, and black olive.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.