16 Reasons Why We're Newly Obsessed With Lockets

In our younger years, there used to be four definitive camps of "memorabilia" jewelry we had to have: matching BFF necklaces (often in the form of cheap metal chains and puzzle piece hearts), customizable link charm bracelets (or if you were fancier, customizable tennis bracelets), nameplate necklaces (written in cursive, duh), and vintage looking lockets — before we even knew we liked vintage. What's great about that last one is that we never actually used them for their intended purpose. We bought them with the romantic idea we'd eventually add a retro photo of our grandparents or our favorite pet — or a cut-out of Orlando Bloom — to the photo slots, until we realized that there was really no way to get a photo that tiny.