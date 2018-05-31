16 Reasons Why We're Newly Obsessed With Lockets

In our younger years, there used to be four definitive camps of "memorabilia" jewelry we had to have: matching BFF necklaces (often in the form of cheap metal chains and puzzle piece hearts), customizable link charm bracelets (or if you were fancier, customizable tennis bracelets), nameplate necklaces (written in cursive, duh), and vintage looking lockets — before we even knew we liked vintage. What's great about that last one is that we never actually used them for their intended purpose. We bought them with the romantic idea we'd eventually add a retro photo of our grandparents or our favorite pet — or a cut-out of Orlando Bloom — to the photo slots, until we realized that there was really no way to get a photo that tiny.
While I have yet to solve that puzzle, locket jewelry is popping up on our radar again, offering us another chance to try. And maybe this time around, we'll find a tiny 1 inch x 1 inch image of the trifecta of famous Chris' (Evans, Hemsworth, Pine, you know the type) to add to our lockets instead (sorry Orlando!). From fine jewelry DIY brand and accessory editor favorite Loquet London to more traditional locket necklaces from Tiffany's, we're kind of digging the return to the sweet keepsake in lieu of our tiny pendant necklaces. Time to lock it up the 16 pieces ahead.