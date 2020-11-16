Sophie Turner’s New Necklace Has A Secret About Baby Willa — & It’s Already Trending

In an Instagram story on Friday, Sophie Turner revealed a major hint about her and husband Joe Jonas’ daughter Willa, who, apart from her name, remains a mystery to the public. "Thank you, Jennifer Fisher Jewelry," Turner wrote alongside a selfie in which she wears a gold pendant necklace with the date, “22.07.20” inscribed on its rectangular face. This appears to confirm the date reported as Willa’s birthdate by TMZ in July. And if July 22, 2020, is when Willa was born, as this pendant strongly suggests, that would mean she’s just shy of four months old — not to mention, a Cancer.
New York-based jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher boasts regular celebrity clients such as Michelle Obama, Meghan Markle, Hailey Bieber, and Bella Hadid, among others. Along with her signature chunky gold hoops, Fisher is most known for her custom necklace designs, which include the style Turner opted for. Because of that, her particular necklace isn’t technically available to shop — or rather, it isn’t available yet. Similar pendants have been spotted at Mejuri and Gorjana, though, so even if Fisher doesn’t make Turner’s specific necklace a public option, other mothers can commemorate important dates through jewelry from other brands.
In line with the couple’s history of being secretive — they eloped in Las Vegas in May 2019 — they kept Turner’s pregnancy to themselves. The public only knew Turner was pregnant from paparazzi photos of the couple.
"The couple is keeping things very hush hush," a source shared with Refinery29 in February when news of the pregnancy surfaced. In September, following Willa’s birth, Turner gave fans a more private look at the past few months, including two photos of her swimming in their backyard wearing a tiny bikini and another in Hotel Bel-Air striped pajamas. But even with that insight into their journey, no real details about Willa have been shared yet, making Turner’s jewelry announcement another juicy breadcrumb.
Below, shop chain-link pendant necklaces just like Turner’s that are shaping up to be a huge trend for 2021.
