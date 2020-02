Fall In Love With These Heart Necklaces For Valentine’s Day

It doesn't take a hopeless romantic to know one of the greatest ways to declare your love for someone is by presenting them with a good ol' heart pendant. The heart is the object at the core of our desires, Cupid's favorite shape, and a universal symbol of affection. So even though there's lots to choose from while in pursuit of the perfect Valentine’s Day gift (after all, it wouldn't be the international day of amore without elaborate edible food bouquets and hot red lingerie ), nothing says I love you like a heart necklace. It might appear to be a generic choice at first, but we dove deep into the depths of cyber space to uncover a number of unique iterations of this classic jewelry motif.