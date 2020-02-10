Fall In Love With These Heart Necklaces For Valentine’s Day

It doesn't take a hopeless romantic to know one of the greatest ways to declare your love for someone is by presenting them with a good ol' heart pendant. The heart is the object at the core of our desires, Cupid's favorite shape, and a universal symbol of affection. So even though there's lots to choose from while in pursuit of the perfect Valentine’s Day gift (after all, it wouldn't be the international day of amore without elaborate edible food bouquets and hot red lingerie), nothing says I love you like a heart necklace. It might appear to be a generic choice at first, but we dove deep into the depths of cyber space to uncover a number of unique iterations of this classic jewelry motif.
Ahead, find a selection of our top picks featuring the sweet little symbol that's sure to get your own ticker racing. From dainty silver pieces to gold and pearls galore, this list covers all sorts of styles for a sparkly twist on the traditional. Each piece serves as a delicate reminder that its wearer is cared for, so click through to find a necklace for your betrothed, your galentine, or even better, for yourself — because celebrating love starts with some self love, after all.
