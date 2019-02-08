February 14th is just about here — do you know what gift you’re buying your Valentine? Sure, you could embrace the holiday crowd pleasers and go the chocolate box, rose bouquet, or DIY-massage route...But for some of us, having picky recipients makes the task of finding that perfect present a tad more challenging. And crumbling under gift-pleasing pressure makes even the most romantic day of the year feel quite the opposite of warm and fuzzy.
But don’t panic about what presents to purchase just yet, because we swept the internet and rounded up 20 genius gift ideas to please the pickiest of Valentines — from forgetful friends to stressed-out SOs, chronic complainers, eco-obsessives, and more. Scroll on for the shoppable solutions to your most difficult Valentine's Day giftees.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.