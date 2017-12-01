Pasta Jewelry Is a Thing & It Might Be The Best Holiday Gift Ever

Mamma Mia, now that's a good pair of earrings! Just in time for the holidays, Alison Lou has launched a pasta themed jewelry line that's jumping to the top our wish lists — and giving us a reason to use the word "drool-worthy" more literally.
You may recognize Alison Lou as the brand behind luxe emoticon bracelets and those Mr. Potato Head stacking rings. Keeping in beat with it's whimsical aesthetic, the New York-based jewelry brand is at it again with a new collection that features our favorite food: Yup, the offering's main styles revolve around a variety of Italian noodles from bow-ties to penne. But don't expect to see a grown-up incarnation of your first grade craft project. Instead of dried macaroni, this jewelry line is the real deal, with pasta shapes made from 14-karat gold.
While the Mama Mia collection originally debuted in September 2017, it was exclusively available in Alison Lou stores. As of Friday, you can (finally!) shop it on the brand's website, so you can now be as extra as you choose with hoop earrings that have the subtle shape of lasagna noodles, or with a fork earring stabbing a tiny pasta shell. With prices that run from $140 to $6,500, there's a piece for every foodie on your list this year. Click on to shop the selection.