It's not everyday that we become obsessed, so listen up: We're officially obsessed with new luxe jewel line Alison Lou, and we're not afraid to shout it out. Or, um, text full-grin emoticons. Yes, this quirky-chic label has got the decadent thing figured out (the brand's first collection features all precious materials), but doesn't skimp on the cheekiness, either. And, we mean that quite literally. From festive party hats, to embarrassed blushes, to sobbing tears, the necklaces, bracelets, and rings feature familiar faces from your smart phones (and real life) that punch up any look with shine and fun. The overall effect is kind of '90s, kind of Emoji circa now, and totally Jemima-Kirke-approved. Just peep the lookbook that features the Girls star playing along with the OMG dramatic jewels. Then add every piece to your holiday wish list before they sell out at Fivestory. If only we could make the super-excited face here. Fine. :D.
Photos: Courtesy of Alison Lou