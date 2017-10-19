Adornia #MeToo Necklace Designer Shocked At Reaction

Today in the complete and utter reprehensible cooptation of feminist causes, a brand is selling a "ME TOO" necklace. FUCKING HELL. pic.twitter.com/HlXHuhsgF7— Julie Gerstein (@havethehabit) October 18, 2017
the ME TOO necklace is apparently the perfect gift for any lovely lady in your life!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Q7u2r4Evbj— hannah (@hannahsmothers_) October 18, 2017
.@AdorniaJewelry: Having been assaulted is not something to wear as a badge of honor. Stop profiting off the abused. https://t.co/JDXTIhy5Kp— Jen Marquez Ginn (@jenmarquezginn) October 18, 2017
@AdorniaJewelry— Cryptopher Patten (@Christo41624891) October 18, 2017
It seems really opportunistic and tone-deaf to be commodifying an organic movement for awareness of sexual assault with #MeToo jewelry
Me Too Lariat Necklace https://t.co/Hhldbyyrxy
@AdorniaJewelry— Cryptopher Patten (@Christo41624891) October 18, 2017
It seems really opportunistic and tone-deaf to be commodifying an organic movement for awareness of sexual assault with #MeToo jewelry
Me Too Lariat Necklace https://t.co/Hhldbyyrxy
Oh this? It's my ME TOO necklace about all the traumas I've endured as a woman isn't it cute?— Laura Palmer S1e1 (@immerspaetlin) October 18, 2017