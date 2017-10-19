Adornia #MeToo Necklace Designer Shocked At Reaction

Adornia also makes necklaces that feature the words “nasty,” “woke,” and “gay,” so it appears at least they are honest about their commitment to social causes. The difference is of course, that "me too," is not a slur being reclaimed by a subculture, it is not a "catchphrase," but a movement wherein women have disclosed their pain and their trauma in an effort to get men — and society at large — to understand how prevalent rape culture is. We live in a time where everyone is trying to show how "woke" they are, to wear their politics on their sleeve, but sexual assault isn't just politics, and it should certainly not be commercialized. #MeToo is about believing women, not selling things to them.