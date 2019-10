I know this from experience after being tasked with finding this very necklace for my aunt, who decided she was going all-out rom-com for her son's wedding with just seven days to go until the big event. Considering the fact that Vivian's famous bling was made with 23 pear-cut rubies (!) at the centers of diamond-encrusted hearts (!!) all set in 18k white gold (!!!), this was no easy feat on my part, especially on a budget. But leaning all the way into my role as bridesmaid, I was determined to come up with a suitable alternative and went to the same place where I always go when in need of something in a pinch: Amazon. And there, among its plethora of hidden gems , was a replica of the necklace fit for a real star (my aunt and Julia Roberts included). Even though its stones are synthetic, the necklace has glitzy appeal without being gaudy along with over 40 reviews and an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars — all things that had me adding it to my cart immediately.