Everything You Need To Know About Buying Colored Gemstones

While the holiday season is the most popular time of year for engagements, you needn't be expecting a diamond sparkler to experience the thrill of unwrapping a piece of jewelry you’ll cherish forever. In fact, in recent years, fine jewelry has become as much of a must-have fashion accessory as the latest It handbag (not to mention it lasts a whole lot longer).
From stacking rings to statement earrings, more and more designers are creating contemporary fine jewelry that appeals to a younger generation and complements an everyday wardrobe. And like our fashion choices, we’re becoming more daring in terms of color and scale.
Add in the increased availability of colored gemstones on the market, thanks to technical advancements and deposits of emeralds discovered in Zambia and rubies in Mozambique, and our jewelry boxes have the potential to be far more colorful than our mothers’ or grandmothers’ ever were.
Those mines are both owned by Gemfields, the world’s leading supplier of colored gemstones. It produces 25% of the world’s emeralds and 70% of the world’s rubies. By investing in the mines and controlling the entire process, from sourcing the stones to selling rough gems to the market, the company ensures that every emerald and ruby is produced according to its strict business, social, and environmental standards — so not only are they beautiful, they’re also responsibly sourced.
But choosing the right stone is by no means straightforward. Before you invest — whether treating yourself or someone else — read what the experts at Gemfields had to say about buying colored gems, ahead.