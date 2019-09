Everything You Need To Know About Buying Colored Gemstones

Those mines are both owned by Gemfields , the world’s leading supplier of colored gemstones. It produces 25% of the world’s emeralds and 70% of the world’s rubies. By investing in the mines and controlling the entire process, from sourcing the stones to selling rough gems to the market, the company ensures that every emerald and ruby is produced according to its strict business, socialand environmental standards — so not only are they beautiful, they’re also responsibly sourced.