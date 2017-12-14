While Christmas is the most popular time of year for engagements, you needn't be expecting a diamond sparkler to experience the thrill of unwrapping a piece of jewellery you’ll cherish forever. In fact, in recent years fine jewellery has become as much of a must-have fashion accessory as the latest 'It' handbag (not to mention lasting a whole lot longer).
From stacking rings to statement earrings, more and more designers are creating contemporary fine jewellery that appeals to a younger generation and complements our everyday wardrobes. And like our fashion choices, we’re becoming more daring in terms of colour and scale.
Add in the increased availability of coloured gemstones on the market, thanks to technical advancements and deposits of emeralds discovered in Zambia and rubies in Mozambique, and our jewellery boxes have the potential to be far more colourful than our mothers’ or grandmothers’ ever were.
Those mines are both owned by Gemfields, the world’s leading supplier of coloured gemstones. It produces 25% of the world’s emeralds and 70% of the world’s rubies. By investing in the mines and controlling the entire process, from sourcing the stones to selling rough gems to the market, the company ensures that every Gemfields emerald and ruby is produced according to their strict business, social and environmental standards. Not only are they beautiful, they’re also responsibly sourced.
But choosing the right stone is by no means straightforward. Before you invest – whether treating yourself or someone else – we spoke to the experts at Gemfields to find out everything you need to know about buying coloured gemstones.