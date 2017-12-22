Surrender To Sparkle: 24 Of Party Season's Best Earrings

From Liza Minelli to Olivia Palermo, statement earrings have made their way into our cultural history for some time, but if you're looking for more contemporary inspiration, take a browse through Tilly Macalister-Smith's Instagram account Ear After Ear.
Of course, statement earrings have framed faces for a while (think J.W. Anderson's sell-out abstract faces and Simone Rocha's pearl door-knockers), but surely the most party-worthy are those embellished with crystals, rhinestones and precious stones? With this season's 80s revival come jewels and gems in every color of the rainbow.
From ruby red to emerald green, our favorite earrings are dripping with glamour and excess (luckily, without the excessive price point). We're wearing our hair pulled back to let them steal the spotlight, but they look equally fabulous with loose tresses and a more casual get-up — proving their ability to elevate any attire. With offerings from Topshop and Mango to Swarovski and Gucci, there's no excuse not to surrender to sparkle this season. Click through for our favorite show-stoppers.