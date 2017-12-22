Surrender To Sparkle: 24 Of Party Season's Best Earrings

From ruby red to emerald green, our favorite earrings are dripping with glamour and excess (luckily, without the excessive price point). We're wearing our hair pulled back to let them steal the spotlight, but they look equally fabulous with loose tresses and a more casual get-up — proving their ability to elevate any attire. With offerings from Topshop and Mango to Swarovski and Gucci, there's no excuse not to surrender to sparkle this season. Click through for our favorite show-stoppers.