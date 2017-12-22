From Edie Sedgwick to Pat Butcher, statement earrings have made a cultural impact on fashion through the ages, but if you're looking for more contemporary inspiration, take a browse through Tilly Macalister-Smith's Instagram account Ear After Ear.
Statement earrings have had a particular resurgence in the past few years (think J.W.Anderson's sellout abstract faces and Simone Rocha's pearl door-knockers), but surely the most party-worthy are those embellished with crystals, rhinestones and precious stones? With this season's '80s revival come jewels and gems in every colour of the rainbow.
From ruby red to emerald green, our favourite earrings are dripping with glamour and excess (luckily, without the excessive price point). We're wearing our hair pulled back to let them steal the spotlight, but they look equally fabulous with loose tresses and a more casual get-up – proving their ability to elevate any attire.
With offerings from Topshop to Mango, Swarovski and Gucci, there's no excuse not to surrender to sparkle this season. Click through to find our favourite showstoppers.