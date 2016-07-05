Fireworks weren't the only thing popping off at the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular this Fourth of July. Demi Lovato was putting on her own vocal spectacular with a cover of Prince's "Purple Rain."
As MTV reported, after Lovato and her current tour mate, Nick Jonas, traded verses on "America the Beautiful," she stuck around to sing the ballad in purple light.
Backed by the Boston Pops Orchestra, Lovato honored the late Prince, who died in April, with a truly patriotic rendition of the classic that almost made you forget all about the fireworks.
That finale, though. Like, seriously, it doesn't get much better than that.
As MTV reported, after Lovato and her current tour mate, Nick Jonas, traded verses on "America the Beautiful," she stuck around to sing the ballad in purple light.
Backed by the Boston Pops Orchestra, Lovato honored the late Prince, who died in April, with a truly patriotic rendition of the classic that almost made you forget all about the fireworks.
That finale, though. Like, seriously, it doesn't get much better than that.
Advertisement
Demi Lovato performing a cover of Prince's "Purple Rain" at BPFS - July 4th, 2016 https://t.co/z3VJTgRGLJ— Future Now Tour (@nickasdemi) July 5, 2016
When Lovato wasn't slaying us with her impromptu Prince tribute, she was making us giggle with her Drop Dead Gorgeous Twitter jokes.
Like Amy Adams's character in the beauty-pageant comedy, we've never been so proud to be American.
The Washington Monument makes me, Leslie Miller, proud to be an American. #Happy4th 🇺🇸— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 4, 2016
Advertisement