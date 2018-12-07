Now You Can Shop New York’s Only Black Woman Diamond Dealer On HSN

The only Black woman to own and operate her own business in New York's diamond district is now selling her wares to the masses, thanks to the Home Shopping Network. Designer Sheryl Jones created a 12-piece collection, including rings, necklaces, and earrings, most of them priced under $300, and it's available on HSN.
"It was an incredible milestone for me to have a jewelry line on HSN featuring what I am most passionate about: diamonds and gemstones" Jones tells Refinery29. "I have been thinking about a collection like this for a very long time and it was amazing to have the opportunity to design statement rings, earrings and necklaces featuring stones like fire opal, red zircon, pink tourmalines, tanzanite, sapphires, and larimar." She says everything was produced with a high level of craftsmanship and "attention to detail at an affordable price."
In 2002, after a 10-year career in public relations in the entertainment industry, first as a film and television publicist and later as vice president of communications at MTV, Jones pivoted to open Sheryl Jones Designs. Her brand is "is known for a connoisseur’s level of craftsmanship, quality, and detail," she says. In fact, Jones’ client roster now includes Oscar-winning actress Cicely Tyson, Grammy-nominated singer H.E.R., singer Andra Day, who wore a diamond necklace Jones created to the 2018 Grammys and during her performance at the 2018 Oscars, and a few cast members on Love and Hip Hop New York.
Jones' pieces were featured in some of the promotional videos leading up to the newest season of the VH1 reality show, where she worked with stylists Khaliah Clark, Eric Archibald and Roger McKenzie. Her pieces were later featured on the Bravo reality show Married To Medicine.
But the designer loves working with non-celebrity clients, too – especially couples looking to create customized, highly personal engagement rings and wedding bands. "I am always impressed by how so many men want to make a beautiful ring their girlfriend will love," she explains. "They work really hard paying attention to every detail from the metal, to height of the center stone, how far the stones go down on the band, and design details on the gallery," she says. "It is really so sweet. When I meet the fiancée I always tell her, 'He worked really hard on this ring!'"
