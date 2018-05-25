“You're in an environment that sometimes can feel like, it's a heavy on the bargaining and discount in terms of the interim. But I think that the item itself, the way that I produce it and the way that I inform my clients and talk to them about it and keep them involved in the process, that adds to the luxury of it You really feel like you are getting something special and amazing, and that's what you should feel like when you put it on. It's like 'wow, I really love this piece,'” Jones says of what makes her work so special. “That's the best thing that could ever happen to me when I make a piece of jewelry. I want someone to walk out and say I put this piece on because it makes me feel good. I love it.”