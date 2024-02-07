Solid Gold Jewelry That’s On Sale For As Low As $43? Sign Us Up

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
If you didn't think it was possible to get high-quality gold jewelry at reasonable and affordable prices, Oradina is here to prove otherwise. The family-owned jewelry brand, which was conceptualized three generations ago in 1956 Beirut as a crystal shop, has shifted and expanded into a modern "everyday gold jewelry" brand now based in New York. All these decades later, the low rates for Oradina gold jewelry have stayed relatively the same, making it accessible to many shoppers.
And, unlike many other companies, Oradina doesn't use substitutes like gold plating or gold vermeil, which eventually make the metals underneath oxidize and tarnish. Instead, it only uses ethically sourced 10k, 14k, and 18k solid gold crafted in Italy. Right now, you can enjoy solid gold (and white gold and rose gold) jewelry at even more affordable prices during Oradina's sitewide V-Day Sale. For a limited time, get 15% off all jewelry (automatically applied at checkout) that will arrive on time for Valentine's Day when you order by February 8.
Read on to shop some of our favorite pieces from the brand's bestsellers to its heart-shaped jewelry and under-$150 options.
Oradina Best Sellers
We perused Oradina's bestseller section, and these elevated everyday pieces came on top for us. From sweet pendant necklaces (including a zodiac style with designs for every sign) to statement rings (like a dainty gem style with Zirconia or Topaz stones), there's something for everyone.
The bestsellers also include several earrings, from small knotted studs to large chunky hoops, and a few simple bracelets that could effortlessly be added into any of our jewelry collections. Cart some up for yourself as a well-deserved treat, or give them as a Valentine's Day gift this year.
Heart-Shaped Jewelry For Valentine's Day
We couldn't help but include some of Oradina's many heart-shaped "Be My Valentine" pieces ahead of the lovey-dovey holiday. The mother-of-pearl heart necklace above makes our own hearts sing, but we're also into the simple gold heart pendant and retro ribbed heart necklaces.
You can also find heart-shaped rings and stud earrings for whispering sweet nothings. And while everyone is swooning over charms, consider carting up a heartburst charm to add to your favorite necklace or bracelet.
Under-$150 Jewelry
If you're on a budget and looking for affordable jewelry, Oradina has an under-$250 category that proves fine jewelry can be accessible. We've helped narrow down your search even more with these under-$150 jewelry pieces that are further discounted during the V-Day Sale.
The dainty pieces include thin chain necklaces and bracelets, tiny stud earrings (check out the petite ball studs on sale for just 43!), and simple ring bands. Plus, if you're a fan of layering your necklaces but don't want to constantly worry about them getting tangled, consider investing in a layering clasp that allows you to wear three chains at a time.
