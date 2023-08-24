ADVERTISEMENT
These Editor-Approved Pieces Of Fine Gold Jewelry Are All Under $300

Karina Hoshikawa
Last Updated August 24, 2023, 8:02 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Mejuri
If your idea of a great night out involves walking into the room dripping in gold, then you’ve come to the right place. However, we know that investing in jewelry can get expensive fast — and while we’re all about investment pieces made to last, we know that sticking to a budget is also important. It's why we’ve combed through the internet to peruse all the chicest gold bling at under $300 — which we admit is not inexpensive! However, with most things (but especially jewelry), you get what you pay for, and anything cheaper than a Sweetgreen salad will likely tarnish with the first drop of water, turn your skin green, or trigger an allergic reaction.
From dainty, stackable rings to statement bracelets, layerable necklaces, and more, here are the best gold jewelry pieces to treat yourself to at under $300.
Rings

Monica Vinader
Nura Open Stacking Ring
$85.00
Nordstrom
Aurate
Infinity Ring
$130.00
Aurate
Quince
14k Gold Pave Diamond Line Round Signet Ring
$229.90
Quince
BaubleBar
Molly 18k Gold Ring Set
$112.00
BaubleBar
Tiny as they may be, a strong ring game instantly levels up any outfit. Whether you're into dazzling stones or love geometric motifs, the perfect ring stack has "you" all over it.
Necklaces

Catbird Jewelry
Sweet Nothing Choker, Yellow Gold
$164.00
Catbird
Mejuri
Satellite Necklace
$98.00
Mejuri
Monica Vinader
Nura Freshwater Pearl Pendant Necklace
$180.00
Nordstrom
Quince
Zodiac Necklace
$59.90
Quince
There's something so sentimental about wearing a piece of jewelry around your neck. Maybe it's the proximity to your heart? Maybe it's the idea of having a loved one's initial front and center? No matter your style, a dainty necklace or chain has infinite style possibilities. Wear it alone for a barely there hint of glitz or stacked with friends for a more-is-more vibe.
Earrings

Jennifer Fisher
1" Thread Mini Hoops
$120.00
Jennifer Fisher
Maison Miru
Mini Crystal Trinity Nap Earrings
$95.00$100.00
Maison Miru
Quince
Modern U Hoops
$49.90
Quince
By Chari
Initial Stud Earrings
$100.00
Nordstrom
Ben Bridge
Toscano Onyx Drop Bar Earrings
$269.00
Ben Bridge
From an earscape of studs to bold, statement pieces (and everything in between), earrings allow you to curate your jewelry based on your mood. (Feeling like a bad bitch? Throw an ear cuff on.)
Bracelets

Mejuri
Mini Heart Pavé Diamond Bracelet
$228.00
Mejuri
Catbird Jewelry
1976 Bracelet
$144.00
Catbird
Aurate
Quilted Gold Hinged Bracelet
$263.00$350.00
Aurate
From a simple gold-link chain to a dramatic etched cuff, bracelets are the perfect addition to any ensemble. Plus, dainty styles are ideal for wearing every day as a signature piece.
