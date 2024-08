While the rise of neon green has more recently been attributed to Brat summer , the tenniscore trend popularized the hue first this season thanks to the Challengers press tour and film. Now the eyes are back on the ball: Just in time for the US Open, which kicked off on Monday, Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka released a collaboration with Etsy which features tennis-forward pieces.“I often choose shopping on Etsy because it's nice to know that everything is from a small business. As an entrepreneur myself, I have so much respect for independent designers and the hard work it takes to launch your own business,” Osaka said in a press release The curated Etsy collection includes Osaka’s top tennis, style, and home picks from Etsy sellers around the world, including Japan to celebrate her heritage. The pieces range from personalized tennis balls, sweat towels, and tote bags to green scrunchies, puffer bags , and slippers. There are also tennis-inspired home decor picks like candles, wall art, and rugs