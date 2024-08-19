All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
While the rise of neon green has more recently been attributed to Brat summer, the tenniscore trend popularized the hue first this season thanks to the Challengers press tour and film. Now the eyes are back on the ball: Just in time for the US Open, which kicked off on Monday, Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka released a collaboration with Etsy which features tennis-forward pieces.
“I often choose shopping on Etsy because it's nice to know that everything is from a small business. As an entrepreneur myself, I have so much respect for independent designers and the hard work it takes to launch your own business,” Osaka said in a press release.
The curated Etsy collection includes Osaka’s top tennis, style, and home picks from Etsy sellers around the world, including Japan to celebrate her heritage. The pieces range from personalized tennis balls, sweat towels, and tote bags to green scrunchies, puffer bags, and slippers. There are also tennis-inspired home decor picks like candles, wall art, and rugs.
But the collection highlight is Osaka’s co-designed jewelry pieces, which she also modeled for the campaign. The tennis player teamed up with Mexican-American jewelry designer Krista Young of the Denver-based Etsy shop Gem & Blue on earrings and a necklace (which is quickly selling out!) made from tennis ball beads, freshwater pearls, and 14K gold.
“This collection with Etsy is a reflection of who I am: from the co-designed jewelry pieces to the items I’ve curated in my collection, every item in this collection resonates with me personally, whether it’s inspired by my heritage, by tennis, or reflective of my own personal style,” said Osaka.
Following this launch, Osaka isn’t wrapping up her work with Etsy just yet. She will be a guest judge for Etsy’s Design Awards on September 10, alongside fellow Etsy-lover Drew Barrymore and trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson.