At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff—and, while we do receive commission from Amazon, all of the goods linked to on our site are independently curated by our Most Wanted shopping team editors. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication.
We know you're always looking for newer and better ways to pick out gifts for the pesky hard-to-shop-for people in your life. We crunch numbers, crowdsource our editors, and rely on our own expertise to bring you exciting options year-round — and sometimes, we can even bring you the hand-picked gift ideas of our favorite celebrities. Yes, this just in: entertainment icon and entrepreneur Drew Barrymore is somewhat of a wiz when it comes to finding the best Etsy gifts. Just yesterday, the one-stop-shop for one-of-a-kind goods announced Barrymore as the company's first-ever CGO (Chief Gifting Officer) — meaning you can find dozens of her personal present recs, nifty gifting tips, and, in general, heaps of shopping inspiration all on Barrymores's dedicated Etsy hub. This also coincides swimmingly with Etsy's new Gift Mode service. "I’m thrilled to show Etsy shoppers how easy and joyful it is to make the people in their lives feel treasured through the perfect gift," Barrymore shared in Etsy's press release. "Think of me as your gifting fairy godmother!”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Refinery29 got a chance to hear all about Barrymore's new Etsy endeavors and quirky gifting ideas in an intimate roundtable press interview. Scroll on for just a glimpse of her favorite finds — from rainwater jars for the person who has everything to engraved pencils for her daughter, monogrammed napkins for her Charlie's Angels co-stars, and more. Come for the gift recommendations, stay for Barrymore's take on buying your situationship a Valentine's Day present.
Most memorable Etsy purchase?
At the beginning of the Zoom call, Barrymore mentions that light fixtures are a few of her most memorable Etsy purchases — specifically because of the way they completely "changed the energy of [her] space." It's only natural she considers them excellent gifts for the interior design-obsessed. Her picks for gifting include lovely nightlights, stylish linen shades, squiggly lamps, and even unique sun catchers that all liven up spaces.
Best gifts for home?
Like us, Barymore knows Etsy as a source for refreshing, accessible wall art. "I love how much art is available on Etsy and in a really affordable way," Barrymore raves. She adds, "It’s not usually something you'd think to gift someone because it’s so personal, but the gift of art can be very affordable and very impactful." Her CGO picks feature a wide range of price points — including $4 downloadable art prints, under-$50 floral and abstract designs, and $90 macrame hangings.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Ideal Valentine's Day gift?
With Valentine's Day on the way, Barrymore divulges her ideal buys, whether for romantic partners, friends, or family. She says, "I got my daughters and myself pencils on Etsy that we were able to personally inscribe. I got something that say 'Francky Doodle Noodle' and 'Olive Bear' because those are their nicknames." In short, Valentine's Day is perfect for engraved, monogrammed, and personalized goods. Adding a personal touch is an easy way to make even seemingly utilitarian gifts feel extra sweet.
And as for gifting your situationship? Barrymore says go for it. "I don't think a gift ever hurts," she advises. "If it’s too much for that person, you just bought yourself a gift. If my gift throws you off, that’s a sign."
What would you gift your besties Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu?
When it comes to her co-stars, it's all about kitchen, decor, and heartfelt notes. "I just feel so in celebration of all these people," Barrymore voiced. To show her gratitude, she loves gifting ambience-boosting candles, chic salad bowls, and fancy cheeseboards. We also swooned at her sentimental twist on a simple mirror gift. She says, "You could buy someone a mirror and write a note on it in some lipstick. It’s a great way to make someone change their mind or uplift them when looking in the mirror."
Best gift for the person who has it all?
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Ah, the age-old question: What do you buy for someone who has it all? "Your gift probably means more than you realize," Barrymore comments. She also mentions one of her most meaningful gifts for her hard-to-shop-for friend: A simple mason jar filled with rain water and accompanied by a thoughtful note. "The reaction I got was way more overwhelming than I thought. They were like this is the most thoughtful gift ever."
She also loves the idea of nice frame with a meaningful photo — plus, her CGO picks feature some unique buys like caramelized onion jam, utensil sets, and more.
This is only the beginning of Barrymore's CGO journey. Head over to her hub today, tomorrow, or whenever you're in need of what Etsy and its sellers always deliver: unique, heartfelt gifts.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.