When it comes to her co-stars, it's all about kitchen, decor, and heartfelt notes. "I just feel so in celebration of all these people," Barrymore voiced. To show her gratitude, she loves gifting ambience-boosting candles, chic salad bowls, and fancy cheeseboards. We also swooned at her sentimental twist on a simple mirror gift. She says, "You could buy someone a mirror and write a note on it in some lipstick. It’s a great way to make someone change their mind or uplift them when looking in the mirror."