Bring The Ocean Wherever You Are With Trending Pearl & Shell Jewelry

New jewelry is one of the easiest ways to freshen up your summer outfits, celebrate a new season, and try out bold trends. The spring/summer 2024 runways from designers like Schiaparelli and Collina Strada showed off ocean-inspired jewelry, and it has since become a popular look with brands like Jenny Bird (that’s currently offering an R29 reader-exclusive discount!), Jennifer Behr, and Kendra Scott who are all offering statement sea creature, pearl, and shell jewelry this season.
From classic freshwater pearl earrings to kitschy coral wrap bracelets, you can take on the oceanic jewelry trend as subtly or boldly as you’d like. We’ve rounded up the best sea creature and nautical jewelry across necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings, and anklets to slip on this summer, and to bring the deep blue seas and sandy beaches wherever you are. Scroll on to shop whimsical ocean-inspired jewelry to elevate your everyday outfits, punctate your special occasion looks, and add to your vacation packing list.
Oceanic Necklaces
If you’re looking for a jewelry piece to complement your summer dresses, plunging-neck blouses, and collarless blazers, consider a statement necklace. Make waves with a chunky shell collar or go more subtle with a gold lobster pendant. And to embody nostalgic memories of collecting seashells and sea glass on the beach, you can find playful DIY-inspired necklaces with these natural elements, but with a grown-up, modern feel.
Oceanic Earrings
From classic studs and gold hoops to dramatic ear climbers and drop earrings, there’s an overwhelming amount of ocean-inspired styles to choose from right now. Genuine seashell earrings and gold shell-shaped earrings seem to be popping up everywhere we look. But don’t neglect mismatched pearl styles or rhinestone-encrusted statement starfish earrings. And beyond traditional jewelry brands, don’t forget to check out reader-favorite retailers like Anthropologie and & Other Stories.
Oceanic Bracelets
As the summer sun gets brighter and the weather gets warmer, your arms are begging you to free them of long-sleeve tops and instead dress them up with a statement cuff… or an entire bracelet stack. The season brings us charm bracelets and jangling bangles, and the oceanic jewelry trend particularly calls for colorful fish, shell, and pearl charms. Embrace color, and wear these bracelets from day to night.
Oceanic Rings
Who doesn’t love a cocktail ring or costume jewelry ring? They’re accessible (especially in price point) but manage to add a bold punch to your outfit. We’ve been seeing wrap-around rings in the shapes of fish and shells that are perfect to take on the oceanic trend. You can also find dainty ring stacks with pops of aquamarine stones or resin bands that look like the ocean floor.
Oceanic Anklets
Summer is also the unofficial anklet season as we find ourselves wearing ankle-baring sandals, mesh ballet flats, and dainty kitten heels. Hook on an ankle bracelet with a treasure chest worth of gemstones, gold charms, and glass beads. You can also find several styles with sweet seahorses, turtles, and dolphins, which are especially perfect if you’re a sea creature lover.