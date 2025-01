The Bear‘s Ayo Edebiri Wore These Under-$150 Earrings To Complete Her Julia Roberts-Inspired Golden Globes Look

Edebiri channeled Julia Roberts’ iconic 1990 Golden Globes look in a custom Loewe monochromatic grey suit. In line with Refinery29’s predicted 2025 fashion trends ,, the actor looked like she was taking care of business as the boss that she is in the soft suiting. Styled by Danielle Goldberg , the striking ‘fit was made even more modern and interesting with flashes of metal through a custom grill set, unique shimmering tie, and dainty gold hoop earrings … which we managed to find for you.