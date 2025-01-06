The Bear‘s Ayo Edebiri Wore These Under-$150 Earrings To Complete Her Julia Roberts-Inspired Golden Globes Look
Everyone’s favorite fictional sous chef always pulls out a look on the red carpet. The 2025 Golden Globes were no exception: To celebrate her nomination for best female actor in a musical or comedy television series, The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri stepped out in a nostalgic-yet-fresh ensemble.
Edebiri channeled Julia Roberts’ iconic 1990 Golden Globes look in a custom Loewe monochromatic grey suit. In line with Refinery29’s predicted 2025 fashion trends,, the actor looked like she was taking care of business as the boss that she is in the soft suiting. Styled by Danielle Goldberg, the striking ‘fit was made even more modern and interesting with flashes of metal through a custom grill set, unique shimmering tie, and dainty gold hoop earrings… which we managed to find for you.
Edebiri accessorized with a pair of 14k yellow gold Mejuri earrings that retail for only $148 — and are shockingly still in stock.
While the jewelry brand’s small, minimal earrings are advertised as being “as effortless as your white tee,” they’re clearly also red carpet-ready. And much like Roberts’ ‘90s suits, gold hoops will never actually go out of style, making them a great addition to your jewelry collection.
