Affordable, Ethical & Truly Unique — Meet Our New Favorite Jewelry Brand

Truly unique, standout jewelry made with high-quality materials and ethical practices, all for under $350 — sounds impossible, right? Not so, thanks to our latest discovery: SOKO Jewelry, a Fair Trade, B-Corp-certified, Black-owned brand with a business model unlike any we’ve seen in the jewelry industry.
SOKO describes itself as a “virtual factory,” which means they connect their network of independent artisans in Kenya with shoppers around the world via their SOKO app. Though all SOKO’s pieces are designed in San Francisco, where the brand is headquartered, all its jewelry is inspired by and produced in Kenya.
The system makes the most of Kenya’s already well-established mobile-driven economy. Local craftspeople can receive orders and payments via the SOKO app and continue to work in their own environments, which then helps with the preservation of their heritage techniques and enables them to scale up their businesses.
According to the brand, it’s a win-win situation for all: SOKO’s artisans are paid up to five times more than they would earn in a regular workshop, while for the consumer, the products remain affordable. As we mentioned, every single piece in SOKO’s lineup is under $350. In fact, the most expensive currently is the Tumba Link Collar Necklace, at $338.
SOKO is also committed to using local, ethically sourced materials wherever possible, all of which are the easiest for their artisans to acquire. These materials include recycled brass (which is then either plated with 24K gold or chrome), recycled glass, reclaimed cow horn and bone, salvaged teak wood off-cuts, and handmade, hand-painted beads. The results are bold and distinctive: organic shapes inspired by local flora and fauna, traditional tribal designs, architectural, art deco styles that minimalists will love, and fresh, modern takes on classic pieces. Here you’ll find everything from delicate flower bud earrings to thick, molten arm cuffs, and more.
Ring stacks: gold & silver plated
Whether you’re after thick, statement bands, scene-stealing cocktail rings, or stacking sets, SOKO has got you covered. Their use of organic materials like horn (that naturally always varies in color, texture and tone) and dramatic, abstract shapes set them apart from the rest of the market — especially at this price point. Our favorite piece is the Uzi Spinner Statement Ring, $198, now available in both gold and silver plating. It’s a clever design that looks like a stack of delicate bands with different textures but is actually one piece. The three middle rings can rotate so you can play with them.
Earrings: studs, huggies, drop
This is just a small selection of SOKO’s ear candy offerings and it's a great display of the brand’s variety. There really is something for everyone — from striking thread-through designs (the Bow Earrings, $198), to abstract, fluid lines (the Anga Horizon Drop Earring, $218), and delicate, sculptural pieces inspired by Kenyan wildlife (the Imba Mini Dangle Earrings, $158). Our favorite though is the Amali Huggie Stud Earrings, $198. Simple as they may appear at first, these aren’t your typical hoop earrings; rather, they're half-moon, horn-inspired studs that cuff the ear.
Necklaces: pendant, chocker, collar
Lovers of bold, minimalist jewelry are in their element with SOKO, especially with their necklace selection — it’s packed with striking, simplistic designs like the open-ended Double Dash Choker Necklace, $278, extra chunky Karibu Link Collar Necklace, $328, and molten, pebble-like Sabi Organic Drop Pendant Necklace, $248. If you prefer a daintier approach to your jewelry though, there’s also plenty for you too. See the aptly named Delicate Ellipse Collar Necklace, $258, or Delicate Dash Necklace, $168.
As mentioned, one thing SOKO does brilliantly is take the old and give it a modern edge. For the Amali Lariat Necklace, $188, traditional casting techniques were used to craft a sleek, curved quill silhouette and a fresh take on the lariat (a classic of the American West typically used as lassos).
Bracelets: stacking sets & cuffs
In our books, summer is bangle and arm cuff season (we want to hear you clinking and clanking before we see you…). Luckily, SOKO is on the same page, offering everything from intricate stacking sets to big, bold cuffs. Now, if you can’t bear the constant jangling of clanging metal (we get it, it can be very over-stimulating), opt for SOKO’s Teak Sabi Outline Cuff Bracelet, $158, which is carved from warm Sudanese teak wood.