20 Pairs Of Not-So-Boring Earrings You Can Wear On The Daily

Earrings can make or break an outfit. When your look isn't cutting it, chances are you've forgotten some much-needed ear candy. But wearing a pair of statement earrings on the daily requires a lot of stamina. So on those days when donning a chunky pair of chandelier ear art or a hoop so heavy you can't hold your head up, simpler, everyday earrings can take their place.
We're talking hollow hoops, huggies, colorful studs and more – and they don't have to be boring. We've scoured our favorite jewelry sites and discovered a few new earring trends to get excited about, and none of them will weigh down those poor 'lobes. So before you succumb to another day of bulky earrings getting in your way, take a look at the five up-and-coming everyday earring trends we can't wait to try on this fall.
