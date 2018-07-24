When we think back to our 2000s shopping habits, we distinctly remember rolling up to the mall — collar of our brightly-colored polo popped and logo-emblazoned tote in-tow — with a singular purpose: to take our allowance to Claire's for a mix-and-match, five-for-$10 deal. We'd walk away with our purple plastic bags, fulfilled with a mix of cartoonish studs and one or two "fancy" sets of earrings. "Fancy," of course, was shorthand for dangly, chandelier options — the ones we always imagined saving for homecoming, but still found a way to wear with our Hollister tees and flared jeans.
We've come a long way since then — as has this particular category of jewelry. And now that our budget is a little more generous (not to say we don't miss the days of less-than-$10 earrings), we can open our eyes (ear lobes?) to the new wave of "fancy" baubles: They're less chandelier-like, instead skewing towards drop chains, geometric shapes, and sculptural hoops. Ahead, revisit this nostalgia-inducing, but very much forward-thinking style with 17 earrings that'll definitely make you want to step up your #earparty this summer. We even threw in a pair of cartoonish, fruit pieces in there for good measure — and because we're still not over that trend, either.
There’s a lot of product out there, some would say too much. No doubt this has left you with an overwhelming set of questions about the latest must-haves. Luckily we’ve got answers. At Refinery29 we are here to help you navigate this epic world of stuff. All of our editorial market is independently selected and curated by the team. But if you buy something we link to on our site Refinery29 may earn commission.