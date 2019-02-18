Kylie Jenner Is Keeping The ‘90s Alive With This Grunge Piercing Trend We Love

For Jenner, it appears that she rocked her piercings when she was younger, but let them close up over the years. She shared pictures of her piercings on her Instagram stories, writing, “Last night reopening my piercings,” and it looks like she’s in a tattoo and piercing parlor. There’s some fresh redness on her ears, but otherwise they look healthy and free of scarring. One ear is decked out with three matching silver hoops in the helix; the other features two tiny studs on the forward helix.