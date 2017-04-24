The great '90s beauty revival of the past few years brought back a lot of trends in their original forms: space buns, glittery eyeshadow, brown lipstick, and so much more. But there are just as many comebacks that arrived with a modern twist, like multiple ear piercings. Don’t get us wrong, cartilage piercings were unique back then, but a stronghold of the '90s piercing craze was missing a major ingredient: cute jewelry.
Thank the Catbird craze, but industrial-looking barbells, lackluster studs, and plugs have been replaced by dainty pieces in gold and platinum, with a touch of bling to boot. Pair this sweet update with a surge in daith, helix, and constellation piercings and the trend has taken on a whole new currency.
What’s more, there are plenty of ways to get in on the action. Love the look of an ear cuff enough to rock it every day? Try an orbital piercing. Have crawlers been your go-to for the past three seasons? Consider a helix piercing done with similarly-shaped jewelry.
Ahead, we share the coolest cartilage piercings dreamt up every which way. Warning: Just like tattoos, stopping at one may be tough.