A Minimalist Choker Celebrities Love? Yes, Please

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait-lists, and keep tabs on restocks.Statement jewelry is making a quiet-yet-undeniable comeback in fashion, and it started with a wave of oversized earrings (that, admittedly, we can't stop buying). But still, there's something about barely-there bling that we can't quit, no matter how many amazing in-your-face pieces get thrown our way.And while it seems like everyone is wearing a choker these days, there's still something so right about a simple gold chain worn high on the neck, whether on its own or layered with a few other delicate pieces. But, it's definitely difficult to find one that has the desired thinness and length — and won't turn your neck green, either. That's where this Catbird option comes in.The brand's Sweet Nothing choker has everything we could ever want and more — plus a major stamp of celeb approval (it's been worn by the likes of Kate Bosworth Elisabeth Olsen , and Rashida Jones ). And, since Catbird produces all of the pieces for its namesake line in-house, it won't actually ever fully sell out (even though it definitely comes close). So with this installment of The Sell-Out, everybody wins. Click on to get in on the trend for yourself, and long live naked jewelry