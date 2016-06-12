A Minimalist Choker Celebrities Love? Yes, Please

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait-lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Statement jewelry is making a quiet-yet-undeniable comeback in fashion, and it started with a wave of oversized earrings (that, admittedly, we can't stop buying). But still, there's something about barely-there bling that we can't quit, no matter how many amazing in-your-face pieces get thrown our way.
And while it seems like everyone is wearing a choker these days, there's still something so right about a simple gold chain worn high on the neck, whether on its own or layered with a few other delicate pieces. But, it's definitely difficult to find one that has the desired thinness and length — and won't turn your neck green, either. That's where this Catbird option comes in.
The brand's Sweet Nothing choker has everything we could ever want and more — plus a major stamp of celeb approval (it's been worn by the likes of Kate Bosworth, Elisabeth Olsen, and Rashida Jones). And, since Catbird produces all of the pieces for its namesake line in-house, it won't actually ever fully sell out (even though it definitely comes close). So with this installment of The Sell-Out, everybody wins. Click on to get in on the trend for yourself, and long live naked jewelry.
