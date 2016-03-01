We'll be the first to admit that, every now and then, we need to be reminded that the clothing we see on the runway isn't always meant to be translated into real life; that at the end of the day, fashion shows are less about wearability, and more about art. But still, there's something so exciting about challenging ourselves totally wear that stuff IRL.
Fortunately, there is usually a handful of trends (at least) that can translate seamlessly for anyone who's willing to try. And while items from the fall/winter 2016 catwalks, like puffer coats and lace-up tops, will inevitably make their way into our closets, one of the simplest and most low-maintenance styles to adapt appears in the accessories department: the single earring. Though this isn't the first time Fashion Week has seen this trend (see: here and here), it was a friendly reminder of how fresh wearing just one bauble can feel (and it's definitely good news, considering all the earrings we've lost over the years).
But this season, designers like Sophie Theallet confirmed that, while the end of barely-there jewelry is definitely near, minimalism is still very much the thing. The construction and color isn't the only thing minimal about this trend, though — the required amount of effort needed to add this into your daily repertoire is, too — it's 50% easier than putting on two earrings. The 13 pieces ahead will have your lobes flying solo in no time.
Fortunately, there is usually a handful of trends (at least) that can translate seamlessly for anyone who's willing to try. And while items from the fall/winter 2016 catwalks, like puffer coats and lace-up tops, will inevitably make their way into our closets, one of the simplest and most low-maintenance styles to adapt appears in the accessories department: the single earring. Though this isn't the first time Fashion Week has seen this trend (see: here and here), it was a friendly reminder of how fresh wearing just one bauble can feel (and it's definitely good news, considering all the earrings we've lost over the years).
But this season, designers like Sophie Theallet confirmed that, while the end of barely-there jewelry is definitely near, minimalism is still very much the thing. The construction and color isn't the only thing minimal about this trend, though — the required amount of effort needed to add this into your daily repertoire is, too — it's 50% easier than putting on two earrings. The 13 pieces ahead will have your lobes flying solo in no time.