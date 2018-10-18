18 Celebrities That Will Convince You To Get A New Ear Piercing

Whenever we need makeup inspiration before date night or brunch, we turn to our favorite celebs. Maybe we can pull off green eyeshadow like Lucy Hale? Or dark lipstick like Olivia Munn? We scroll through their Instagram accounts, screenshotting their latest cuts and colors to take to our hairstylists before appointments. And now, prior to hitting up the piercing shop, we’ll be turning to them, too.
Turns out, some of your favorite stars are major piercing enthusiasts. We’re talking belly button, nipples, and — of course — ears. Some celebs have taken lead on the trends sweeping New York and L.A by rocking multiple jewels in their ears. Because why have one, when you can have a ton? If you’ve considered dabbling with another ear piercing, we’ve rounded up the stars with the coolest jewelry that'll convince you to bite the bullet, ahead.