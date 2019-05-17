Selena Gomez's Makeup At The Cannes Film Festival Is Peak French-Girl Beauty

After spending the beginning of 2019 on a hiatus from social media, Selena Gomez is finally making her much-anticipated return to the spotlight at the Cannes Film Festival. In the last few months, she's made minor appearances on Instagram — taking a girls' trip to Cabo, dancing to "Taki Taki" at her best friend's wedding, and performing at Coachella — but now she's hitting the red carpet at one of the biggest events of the year, a she's doing it in some of her best beauty looks, ever.
Gomez may be in Cannes to promote her new movie, The Dead Don't Die, but she's also there to single-handedly prove that all you really need is a red lipstick to overshadow Tilda Swinton, Adam Driver, and Chloë Sevigny on a red carpet. Thanks to Hung Vanngo, makeup artist and Marc Jacobs Beauty ambassador, Gomez hasn't missed a beat with her French-girl beauty looks all week, effortlessly switching from a polished red lip to a casual smoky eye as if she was born on the Right Bank — not in Grand Prairie, Texas.
There's nothing more classic than the combination of a cat-eye and red lipstick, and of course, Gomez pulled it off effortlessly for her first look of the week. You can copy the look exactly with Marc Jacobs Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in Oh Miley.
Then, on day two, Vanngo opted for a more natural look for Gomez, something soft-focused and casual. To juxtapose Gomez's minimal base and nude lipstick combo, Vanngo topped off the entire look with a subtle smudge of purple eyeshadow on Gomez's lids. Luckily, Vanngo broke down the full list of products he used on his Instagram, so it's easy to recreate both looks — even if you've yet to receive your Cannes invite.
We may talk about French-girl beauty as if it's going out of style, but thanks to celebs like Sophie Turner and Gomez, we'll never have to worry that it actually will.
