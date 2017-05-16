Like most of Hung Vanngo’s 562,000 Instagram followers, we keep tabs on the makeup artist’s account mainly to watch him work his signature dewy-skinned, smoky-eyed magic on a gorgeous cast of celebrity clients. Yesterday, however, the industry favorite shared something that got people talking for totally different reasons — as in, it had nothing to do with Emily Ratajkowski’s insane glow.
The short clip, which shows someone getting an eyebrow wig attached to their brow area, currently has over 63,000 views — which, in case you need some perspective, is about 30,000 more than a sexy video of Gisele posted a few days earlier. Watching the hairy sticker-like wig as it gets stuck on someone’s face may feel like you’re witnessing something flat-out bizarre at first, but think of it this way: If you’ll put wigs on your head and false lashes on your eyes, why shouldn’t you be able to fake fuller brows in a similar fashion?
Vanngo’s captivating Instagram, which appears to be a reposted video, may have sparked a conversation, but brow wigs are nothing new. Beyond just being an underrated way to beef up what you’ve got without going to extremes with transplants or microblading, they’re also a great option for men and women who have lost their hair while undergoing chemotherapy, or for those who suffer from alopecia or trichotillomania.
But if you’re just interested in taking a fuller set for a test-drive for vanity purposes, there’s no shame in that — and there are plenty of affordable, realistic-looking choices on the market, like the ones from Tiffani Chanel and HairPlace NYC. Stick ‘em on, and go forth with your newly bushy-browed self.
