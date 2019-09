The short clip, which shows someone getting an eyebrow wig attached to their brow area, currently has over 63,000 views — which, in case you need some perspective, is about 30,000 more than a sexy video of Gisele posted a few days earlier. Watching the hairy sticker-like wig as it gets stuck on someone’s face may feel like you’re witnessing something flat-out bizarre at first, but think of it this way: If you’ll put wigs on your head and false lashes on your eyes, why shouldn’t you be able to fake fuller brows in a similar fashion?