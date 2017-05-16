Yes, Eyebrow Wigs Are A Thing — & They're Not As Weird As You Think

Rachel Krause
Like most of Hung Vanngo’s 562,000 Instagram followers, we keep tabs on the makeup artist’s account mainly to watch him work his signature dewy-skinned, smoky-eyed magic on a gorgeous cast of celebrity clients. Yesterday, however, the industry favourite shared something that got people talking for totally different reasons — as in, it had nothing to do with Emily Ratajkowski’s insane glow.

The short clip, which shows someone getting an eyebrow wig attached to their brow area, currently has over 63,000 views — which, in case you need some perspective, is about 30,000 more than a sexy video of Gisele posted a few days earlier. Watching the hairy sticker-like wig as it gets stuck on someone’s face may feel like you’re witnessing something flat-out bizarre at first, but think of it this way: If you’ll put wigs on your head and false lashes on your eyes, why shouldn’t you be able to fake fuller brows in a similar fashion?
Vanngo’s captivating Instagram, which appears to be a reposted video, may have sparked a conversation, but brow wigs are nothing new. Beyond just being an underrated way to beef up what you’ve got without going to extremes with transplants or microblading, they’re also a great option for men and women who have lost their hair while undergoing chemotherapy, or for those who suffer from alopecia or trichotillomania.
But if you’re just interested in taking a fuller set for a test-drive for vanity purposes, there’s no shame in that — and there are plenty of affordable, realistic-looking choices on the market, like the ones from Tiffani Chanel and HairPlace NYC. Stick ‘em on, and go forth with your newly bushy-browed self.
