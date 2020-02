16 Celebrities That Will Convince You To Get A New Ear Piercing

Turns out, some of your favourite stars are major piercing enthusiasts. We’re talking belly button nipples , and — of course — ears. Some celebs have taken lead on the trends sweeping New York and L.A by rocking multiple jewels in their ears. Because why have one, when you can have a ton? If you’ve considered dabbling with another ear piercing, we’ve rounded up the stars with the coolest jewellery that'll convince you to bite the bullet, ahead.