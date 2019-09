7 Celebrities You Totally Forgot Had Belly-Button Piercings

Like many trends before it, the navel hysteria eventually faded, and the belly button became nothing more than the place your umbilical cord used to be once again. But with a major resurgence of other '90s-specific fads , like headbands scrunchies , and butterfly clips , it's clear that belly-button rings are not to be forgotten any time soon — and plenty of celebrities agree, like Jessica Alba, Priyanka Chopra, and Beyoncé. True, you won't see many of them showing it off on the VMA stage with an albino Burmese python wrapped around their necks, but you may catch a subtle glimpse of it on any given day in L.A.