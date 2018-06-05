7 Celebrities You Totally Forgot Had Belly-Button Piercings

Thanks to a generation of dream girls like Britney Spears, Janet Jackson, and Alicia Silverstone, the belly-button piercing was arguably one of the most popular trends of the '90s and early '00s. For most MTV-watching youths of the day, there was something sexually liberating about rocking a rhinestone-embedded barbell through your navel, and it probably pissed your parents off just enough that you felt like a total badass without getting scrubbed from their will.
Like many trends before it, the navel hysteria eventually faded, and the belly button became nothing more than the place your umbilical cord used to be once again. But with a major resurgence of other '90s-specific fads, like headbands, scrunchies, and butterfly clips, it's clear that belly-button rings are not to be forgotten any time soon — and plenty of celebrities agree, like Jessica Alba, Priyanka Chopra, and Beyoncé. True, you won't see many of them showing it off on the VMA stage with an albino Burmese python wrapped around their necks, but you may catch a subtle glimpse of it on any given day in L.A.
Ahead, the celebrities still rocking belly-button piercings like it's 2003.