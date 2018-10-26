This '90s Hair Trend Got A Fly Makeover

When it comes to beauty and fashion, everything is about recycling. Scrunchies, '60s bobs, and even butterfly clips are back in play, from the runways to the red carpet. But before you roll your eyes, know that we're not talking about the plastic clips that ruled the late '90s — not even close.
Celebrity hairstylist Nikki Nelms called it earlier this year, when we watched her affix a few fluttery pins atop a model's curls during our photo shoot. “This is definitely a vibe you’d see Diana Ross do in the ‘70s, and compared with the messy curls, it’s another throwback-meets-today moment,” she said. She's right. There's been an iteration of the trend in nearly every decade, from monarch bonnets in the '60s to winged pins in the '90s.
Whatever your favorite era is, there's plenty of inspiration to glean from — and plenty of time to try the trend, as there are many sunny days in your future. See some examples ahead.