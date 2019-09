Not unlike the astronomical origins from which the trend gets its name, constellation piercings are a group of multiple piercings , normally three or more, that create unique patterns and shapes on the ear. The trend itself has been around for years, specifically seen as a signature style in New York piercing haven, Maria Tash, and L.A.'s Body Electric à la celebrity piercer Brian Keith Thompson . But it wasn't until 2016 that, seemingly, the entire world — inside and outside the piercing community — recognized the curated piercing combinations by the starry term.