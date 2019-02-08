The only thing millennials love more than getting text notifications from horoscope apps, podcasts about the grifter du jour, and Timothée Chalamet are piercings. But not just any piercing — we're talking about constellation piercings.
Not unlike the astronomical origins from which the trend gets its name, constellation piercings are a group of multiple piercings, normally three or more, that create unique patterns and shapes on the ear. The trend itself has been around for years, specifically seen as a signature style in New York piercing haven, Maria Tash, and L.A.'s Body Electric à la celebrity piercer Brian Keith Thompson. But it wasn't until 2016 that, seemingly, the entire world — inside and outside the piercing community — recognized the curated piercing combinations by the starry term.
No two constellation piercings look exactly the same, so the possibilities are endless. Just in case you are looking to add another hole to your growing cluster, keep clicking for the most inspiring constellation piercings out there.