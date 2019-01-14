Should I pop my keloid?

Please, don't. Unlike a pimple, there's nothing to effectively pop out of the bump. In fact, the likelihood of infection grows if you cause yet another wound near the new piercing. Luckily, Dr. Marmur suggests several removal methods for keloids, including non-invasive surgery to remove the scar. Unfortunately, even with surgery, there's a possibility the keloid will grow back. In that case, Dr. Marmur advises treating the bump with low-dose, steroid injections to shrink the overproduction of collagen in the area. Lastly, some people opt for DIY, at-home remedies, like applying honey or vinegar to the keloid with the hope that they will chemically exfoliate the bump away. Keep in mind, they aren't nearly as effective as surgery or injections.