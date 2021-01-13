I Got An Extreme Blackhead Removal — & It Cleared My Acne

In her Manhattan office, Dr. Henry explains how blackhead removals can help the skin, and what her client should expect. She begins by cleansing Akinbolaji's skin, then presses the tip of an 18-gauge needle into the pore to avoid excess pressure that can lead to damaged and enlarged pores, scarring, and hyperpigmentation. "That's why I always encourage my patients not to do this at home, because it's very difficult to make sure that you have even pressure," Dr. Henry says. "If you don't have even pressure, what can happen is that the clog can actually go backwards and cause more inflammation." She continues by using cotton-tipped applicators to squeeze the sides of each pimple until it pops.